Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 9

Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.

S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash

Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.

S2 Ep. 11 - Fartwerk / Ting

A symphony of farts. The children try to imagine the purpose of a mysterious object.

S2 Ep. 10 - 2 Tuff 2 Watch / Cuddle Buddy

The kids stage a Tufflips movie-marathon, but staying awake proves tougher than they expected. Craig is desperate for cuddling after he sees the neighbourhood pets receiving so much affection.

S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents

S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

S2 Ep. 6 - Alien Craig / Googas

The kids are desperate to get the most popular toy in town. When Sanjay forgets to take out the garbage, a trip to the dump turns into a journey of galactic proportions.

S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman

When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay and Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay and Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.

