Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 8
PG | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Alien Craig / Googas

The kids are desperate to get the most popular toy in town. When Sanjay forgets to take out the garbage, a trip to the dump turns into a journey of galactic proportions.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman

When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay and Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay and Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club

Sanjay and Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay and Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Dolled Up / Space Race

Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Shirts Off / Middle Shame

Sanjay and Craig realise they can experience total freedom without shirts and Craig helps Sanjay reveal his middle name.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Hot Sauce Boss / Ghost Pool

The gang goes searching for a legendary pool in the forest and also build a homemade raft.

Season 2