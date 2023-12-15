Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 7
PG | Kids

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - King Of Kids / Ew De Hector

The children are trapped on a dumpster surrounded by vicious Chihuahuas. Hector's close-talking tendency becomes an issue.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - Snake Parts Unknown / Flabyrinth

Sanjay and Craig take Anthony Gourmand on a Lundgren eating adventure. The boys win a tour of Tufflips' movie-themed labyrinth.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Serpentco / Chrome Dome Caper

The boys go under cover with Tufflips to investigate a crime ring that is pirating movies. Sanjay and Craig go on a quest to find the top of a lawyer's head on a billboard advertisement.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Hot Sauce Boss / Ghost Pool

The gang goes searching for a legendary pool in the forest and also build a homemade raft.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Shirts Off / Middle Shame

Sanjay and Craig realise they can experience total freedom without shirts and Craig helps Sanjay reveal his middle name.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Dolled Up / Space Race

Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club

Sanjay and Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay and Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman

When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay and Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay and Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.

Season 2