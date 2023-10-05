Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 7

Episodes
S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag
Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.
S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash
Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.
S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents
Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.
S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror
Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.
S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds
The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.
S2 Ep. 6 - Alien Craig / Googas
The kids are desperate to get the most popular toy in town. When Sanjay forgets to take out the garbage, a trip to the dump turns into a journey of galactic proportions.
S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman
When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay & Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay & Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.