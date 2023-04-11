Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 7
PG | Kids

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - D.I.N.K. / Dangerous Debbie

A love-smitten Craig kidnaps an electric eel from the tank of a sushi restaurant. Sanjay and Craig are suspicious of Vijay's new high-tech car.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Chewhuahuas / Space Invaders

The kids are trapped on top of a garbage dumpster, surrounded by a pack of Chihuahuas. Sanjay and Craig decide something must be done to stop Hector's close talking tendencies.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag

Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash

Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Fartwerk / Ting

A symphony of farts. The children try to imagine the purpose of a mysterious object.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - 2 Tuff 2 Watch / Cuddle Buddy

The kids stage a Tufflips movie-marathon, but staying awake proves tougher than they expected. Craig is desperate for cuddling after he sees the neighbourhood pets receiving so much affection.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents

Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

