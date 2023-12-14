Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 6

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - King Of Kids / Ew De Hector
The children are trapped on a dumpster surrounded by vicious Chihuahuas. Hector's close-talking tendency becomes an issue.
S2 Ep. 19 - Snake Parts Unknown / Flabyrinth
Sanjay and Craig take Anthony Gourmand on a Lundgren eating adventure. The boys win a tour of Tufflips' movie-themed labyrinth.
S2 Ep. 20 - Serpentco / Chrome Dome Caper
The boys go under cover with Tufflips to investigate a crime ring that is pirating movies. Sanjay and Craig go on a quest to find the top of a lawyer's head on a billboard advertisement.
S2 Ep. 1 - Hot Sauce Boss / Ghost Pool
The gang goes searching for a legendary pool in the forest and also build a homemade raft.
S2 Ep. 2 - Shirts Off / Middle Shame
Sanjay and Craig realise they can experience total freedom without shirts and Craig helps Sanjay reveal his middle name.
S2 Ep. 3 - Dolled Up / Space Race
Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.
S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club
Sanjay and Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay and Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.