Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 5

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag

Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash

Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents

Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Alien Craig / Googas

The kids are desperate to get the most popular toy in town. When Sanjay forgets to take out the garbage, a trip to the dump turns into a journey of galactic proportions.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman

When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay & Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay & Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club

Sanjay & Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay & Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.

