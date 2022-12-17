Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 5

Episodes
S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror
Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.
S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds
The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.
S2 Ep. 6 - Alien Craig / Googas
The kids are desperate to get the most popular toy in town. When Sanjay forgets to take out the garbage, a trip to the dump turns into a journey of galactic proportions.
S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman
When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay and Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay and Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.
S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club
Sanjay and Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay and Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.
S2 Ep. 3 - Dolled Up / Space Race
Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.
S2 Ep. 2 - Shirts Off / Middle Shame
Sanjay and Craig realise they can experience total freedom without shirts and Craig helps Sanjay reveal his middle name.