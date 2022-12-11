Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 4
PG | Kids

22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club

Sanjay and Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay and Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Dolled Up / Space Race

Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Shirts Off / Middle Shame

Sanjay and Craig realise they can experience total freedom without shirts and Craig helps Sanjay reveal his middle name.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Hot Sauce Boss / Ghost Pool

The gang goes searching for a legendary pool in the forest and also build a homemade raft.

Season 2