Sanjay and Craig

S2 Ep. 3
PG | Kids

Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.

S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag

Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.

S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash

Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.

S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents

Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.

S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

S2 Ep. 6 - Alien Craig / Googas

The kids are desperate to get the most popular toy in town. When Sanjay forgets to take out the garbage, a trip to the dump turns into a journey of galactic proportions.

S2 Ep. 5 - Screamday / Enter Sandman

When Craig is unable to speak, Sanjay & Megan must travel inside him to find his Voice. Sanjay & Craig are thrilled The Dicksons invite them for a sleepover.

S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club

Sanjay & Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay & Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.

Season 2