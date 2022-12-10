Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Barfy's Babies / Butts Up Club
Sanjay and Craig try to find the "hook" to help a boring puppy find a home. What starts as Sanjay and Craig playing a schoolyard game turns into a mythic adventure involving a girl in trouble.
S2 Ep. 3 - Dolled Up / Space Race
Things spiral out of control when Sanjay goes to ridiculous lengths to conceal that he and Craig were using Darlene's makeup kit. Sanjay takes credit for Craig's invention.
S2 Ep. 2 - Shirts Off / Middle Shame
Sanjay and Craig realise they can experience total freedom without shirts and Craig helps Sanjay reveal his middle name.