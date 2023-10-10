Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 17

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Serpentco / Chrome Dome Caper
The boys go under cover with Tufflips to investigate a crime ring that is pirating movies. Sanjay and Craig go on a quest to find the top of a lawyer's head on a billboard advertisement.
S2 Ep. 19 - Snake Parts Unknown / Flabyrinth
Sanjay and Craig take Anthony Gourmand on a Lundgren eating adventure. The boys win a tour of Tufflips' movie-themed labyrinth.
S2 Ep. 18 - King Of Kids / Ew De Hector
The children are trapped on a dumpster surrounded by vicious Chihuahuas. Hector's close-talking tendency becomes an issue.
S2 Ep. 17 - Street Dogg
When rapper Street Dogg moves to Lundgren, Sanjay and Craig are shocked to learn about his past.
S2 Ep. 16 - Romper Chomper / Conquistador
Everyone searches for Megan's two front teeth. Sanjay and Craig are given a conquistador statue.
S2 Ep. 15 - D.I.N.K. / Dangerous Debbie
A love-smitten Craig kidnaps an electric eel from the tank of a sushi restaurant. Sanjay and Craig are suspicious of Vijay's new high-tech car.
S2 Ep. 14 - Chewhuahuas / Space Invaders
The kids are trapped on top of a garbage dumpster, surrounded by a pack of Chihuahuas. Sanjay and Craig decide something must be done to stop Hector's close talking tendencies.