Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 16
PG | Kids

Everyone searches for Megan's two front teeth. Sanjay and Craig are given a conquistador statue.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Serpentco / Chrome Dome Caper

The boys go under cover with Tufflips to investigate a crime ring that is pirating movies. Sanjay and Craig go on a quest to find the top of a lawyer's head on a billboard advertisement.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - Snake Parts Unknown / Flabyrinth

Sanjay and Craig take Anthony Gourmand on a Lundgren eating adventure. The boys win a tour of Tufflips' movie-themed labyrinth.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - King Of Kids / Ew De Hector

The children are trapped on a dumpster surrounded by vicious Chihuahuas. Hector's close-talking tendency becomes an issue.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Street Dogg

When rapper Street Dogg moves to Lundgren, Sanjay and Craig are shocked to learn about his past.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Romper Chomper / Conquistador

Everyone searches for Megan's two front teeth. Sanjay and Craig are given a conquistador statue.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - D.I.N.K. / Dangerous Debbie

A love-smitten Craig kidnaps an electric eel from the tank of a sushi restaurant. Sanjay and Craig are suspicious of Vijay's new high-tech car.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Chewhuahuas / Space Invaders

The kids are trapped on top of a garbage dumpster, surrounded by a pack of Chihuahuas. Sanjay and Craig decide something must be done to stop Hector's close talking tendencies.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag

Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.

Season 2