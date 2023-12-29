Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 15

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents
Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.
S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash
Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.
S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag
Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.
S2 Ep. 14 - Chewhuahuas / Space Invaders
The kids are trapped on top of a garbage dumpster, surrounded by a pack of Chihuahuas. Sanjay and Craig decide something must be done to stop Hector's close talking tendencies.