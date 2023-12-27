Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 13
PG | Kids

Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Glad To Be Sad / Glory Hounds

The boys get Megan kicked out of her prestigious club for winners. Sanjay and Craig hear a sad song that makes them feel better.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Tufflips' Tales Of Terror

Tufflips hosts a spooky, strange and shoddy half-hour Halloween special. Remington Tufflips and Huggle Bunny continue their series of spine-tingling tales.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents

Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash

Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag

22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Chewhuahuas / Space Invaders

The kids are trapped on top of a garbage dumpster, surrounded by a pack of Chihuahuas. Sanjay and Craig decide something must be done to stop Hector's close talking tendencies.

Season 2