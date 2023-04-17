Sanjay And Craig - S2 Ep. 11

Episodes
S2 Ep. 15 - D.I.N.K. / Dangerous Debbie
A love-smitten Craig kidnaps an electric eel from the tank of a sushi restaurant. Sanjay and Craig are suspicious of Vijay's new high-tech car.
S2 Ep. 14 - Chewhuahuas / Space Invaders
The kids are trapped on top of a garbage dumpster, surrounded by a pack of Chihuahuas. Sanjay and Craig decide something must be done to stop Hector's close talking tendencies.
S2 Ep. 13 - Wild Buds / Depants Tag
Sanjay and Craig make a bet about who can survive in the wild longer. A competitive game of de-pantsing sweeps the town.
S2 Ep. 12 - Fowl Work / Rash Thrash
Sanjay and Craig discover Belle's secret life when they get an opportunity to work at the Frycade. Sanjay develops an allergy to Craig.
S2 Ep. 11 - Fartwerk / Ting
A symphony of farts. The children try to imagine the purpose of a mysterious object.
S2 Ep. 10 - 2 Tuff 2 Watch / Cuddle Buddy
The kids stage a Tufflips movie-marathon, but staying awake proves tougher than they expected. Craig is desperate for cuddling after he sees the neighbourhood pets receiving so much affection.
S2 Ep. 9 - Tuffcon / Pet Parents
Sanjay is star-struck when he meets his favourite movie villain. Sanjay and Craig discover a way to hypnotize Darlene and Vijay.