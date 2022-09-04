Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza
The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.
S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult
Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.
S1 Ep. 10 - Blackout / Family Re-Noodman
When the lights go out, Sanjay becomes the most powerful kid in town.The boys infiltrate Noodman's reunion in hopes of tasting special Frycade wings.
S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby
A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.
S1 Ep. 8 - Unbarfable / Game On
The search is on when Sanjay and Craig's favorite video game goes AWOL. Sanjay and Craig vow to make Hector barf for the first time ever.
S1 Ep. 7 - Muscle C.O.P.S./ Cold Hard Cash
Sanjay grows giant calf muscles and joins a peculiar police force. Craig risks his life to help his best bud find a frozen treasure.
S1 Ep. 6 - The Giving G / Release The Craigan
An amazing discovery at the junkyard causes trouble in the neighborhood. Craig steals Megan's identity and becomes a pageant queen.