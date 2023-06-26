Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby
A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.
S1 Ep. 8 - Unbarfable / Game On
The search is on when Sanjay and Craig's favorite video game goes AWOL. Sanjay and Craig vow to make Hector barf for the first time ever.
S1 Ep. 7 - Muscle C.O.P.S./ Cold Hard Cash
Sanjay grows giant calf muscles and joins a peculiar police force. Craig risks his life to help his best bud find a frozen treasure.
S1 Ep. 6 - The Giving G / Release The Craigan
An amazing discovery at the junkyard causes trouble in the neighborhood. Craig steals Megan's identity and becomes a pageant queen.
S1 Ep. 5 - Traffical Island / Partybot
The kids turn against Sanjay when he maroons them all on a highway median. Sanjay and Craig find an old robot and become party animals.
S1 Ep. 4 - Stinkboy / Wolfie
Sanjay runs away to live in the sewer when Craig can't handle his stench. Hector's sudden fascination with wolves gets on Sanjay and Craig's nerves.