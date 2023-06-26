Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 5

Sanjay and Craig

The kids turn against Sanjay when he maroons them all on a highway median. Sanjay and Craig find an old robot and become party animals.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby

A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Unbarfable / Game On

The search is on when Sanjay and Craig's favorite video game goes AWOL. Sanjay and Craig vow to make Hector barf for the first time ever.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Muscle C.O.P.S./ Cold Hard Cash

Sanjay grows giant calf muscles and joins a peculiar police force. Craig risks his life to help his best bud find a frozen treasure.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - The Giving G / Release The Craigan

An amazing discovery at the junkyard causes trouble in the neighborhood. Craig steals Megan's identity and becomes a pageant queen.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Traffical Island / Partybot

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Stinkboy / Wolfie

Sanjay runs away to live in the sewer when Craig can't handle his stench. Hector's sudden fascination with wolves gets on Sanjay and Craig's nerves.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Heightmare / Be Like Tufflips

Sanjay is finally big enough to go on the scariest carnival ride, but can he survive it" Sanjay dresses like Remington Tufflips and is mistaken for his hero.

