Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
Advertisement
S1 Ep. 20 - Boatin' Down The River / Pretty In Punk
Sanjay and Craig are to blame when the Dicksons are seduced by fame and fortune.
S1 Ep. 19 - A Tail Of Two Slithers
Craig meets his long-lost brother, Ronnie Slithers, who uses devious methods to try and turn the dudes against one another.
S1 Ep. 19 - A Tail Of Two Slithers
Craig meets his long-lost brother, Ronnie Slithers, who uses devious methods to try and turn the dudes against one another.
S1 Ep. 18 - Curb Dawgz / Susan Loogie
Megan disguises herself as a tomboy to unwittingly convince Sanjay to be her partner at a dance competition. Sanjay, Craig and Hector con their way into a rad-awesome skate crew.