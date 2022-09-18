Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 18 - Curb Dawgz / Susan Loogie
Megan disguises herself as a tomboy to unwittingly convince Sanjay to be her partner at a dance competition. Sanjay, Craig and Hector con their way into a rad-awesome skate crew.
S1 Ep. 17 - Flip Flopas / Chill Bill
When the kids eat candy that makes good things taste bad forever, they set out on a quest to find an antidote. A cool bass player threatens to break up Sanjay and Craig's friendship
S1 Ep. 16 - Kerplunk'd / Old Farts
Sanjay and Craig start a prank war with the ultimate prank master. Sanjay and Craig disguise themselves as senior citizens to get free wings.
S1 Ep. 15 - Day Of The Snake/ Prickerbeast
Sanjay discovers all the awesome things Craig does when Sanjay's at school. The kids discover a local legend is a lie and get revenge on their parents.
S1 Ep. 14 - Booger Johnson/ Dream Rangers
Craig can't stop eating Megan's pet gerbil. Sanjay and Craig must re-enter their dream to rescue Belle.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cup O' Universe / You're In Trouble
The kids discover a universe in a milkshake cup. While at Tufflips overnight camp, the dudes do their best not to wet the bed.
