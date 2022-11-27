Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 16
Sanjay and Craig start a prank war with the ultimate prank master. Sanjay and Craig disguise themselves as senior citizens to get free wings.

S1 Ep. 16 - Kerplunk'd / Old Farts

S1 Ep. 15 - Day Of The Snake/ Prickerbeast

Sanjay discovers all the awesome things Craig does when Sanjay's at school. The kids discover a local legend is a lie and get revenge on their parents.

S1 Ep. 14 - Booger Johnson/ Dream Rangers

Craig can't stop eating Megan's pet gerbil. Sanjay and Craig must re-enter their dream to rescue Belle.

S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza

The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.

S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult

Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.

S1 Ep. 10 - Blackout / Family Re-Noodman

When the lights go out, Sanjay becomes the most powerful kid in town.The boys infiltrate Noodman's reunion in hopes of tasting special Frycade wings.

S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby

A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.

Season 1