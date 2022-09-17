Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Kerplunk'd / Old Farts
Sanjay and Craig start a prank war with the ultimate prank master. Sanjay and Craig disguise themselves as senior citizens to get free wings.
S1 Ep. 15 - Day Of The Snake/ Prickerbeast
Sanjay discovers all the awesome things Craig does when Sanjay's at school. The kids discover a local legend is a lie and get revenge on their parents.
S1 Ep. 14 - Booger Johnson/ Dream Rangers
Craig can't stop eating Megan's pet gerbil. Sanjay and Craig must re-enter their dream to rescue Belle.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cup O' Universe / You're In Trouble
The kids discover a universe in a milkshake cup. While at Tufflips overnight camp, the dudes do their best not to wet the bed.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cup O' Universe / You're In Trouble
The kids discover a universe in a milkshake cup. While at Tufflips overnight camp, the dudes do their best not to wet the bed.
S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza
The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.
S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult
Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.