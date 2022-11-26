Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 14

Sanjay and Craig

Craig can't stop eating Megan's pet gerbil. Sanjay and Craig must re-enter their dream to rescue Belle.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Booger Johnson/ Dream Rangers

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza

The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult

Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Blackout / Family Re-Noodman

When the lights go out, Sanjay becomes the most powerful kid in town.The boys infiltrate Noodman's reunion in hopes of tasting special Frycade wings.

S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby

S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby

A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.

S1 Ep. 8 - Unbarfable / Game On

S1 Ep. 8 - Unbarfable / Game On

The search is on when Sanjay and Craig's favorite video game goes AWOL. Sanjay and Craig vow to make Hector barf for the first time ever.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Muscle C.O.P.S./ Cold Hard Cash

Sanjay grows giant calf muscles and joins a peculiar police force. Craig risks his life to help his best bud find a frozen treasure.

