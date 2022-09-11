Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 14

Episodes
S1 Ep. 14 - Booger Johnson/ Dream Rangers
Craig can't stop eating Megan's pet gerbil. Sanjay and Craig must re-enter their dream to rescue Belle.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cup O' Universe / You're In Trouble
The kids discover a universe in a milkshake cup. While at Tufflips overnight camp, the dudes do their best not to wet the bed.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cup O' Universe / You're In Trouble
The kids discover a universe in a milkshake cup. While at Tufflips overnight camp, the dudes do their best not to wet the bed.
S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza
The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.
S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult
Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.
S1 Ep. 10 - Blackout / Family Re-Noodman
When the lights go out, Sanjay becomes the most powerful kid in town.The boys infiltrate Noodman's reunion in hopes of tasting special Frycade wings.
S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby
A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.