Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 12

21 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Kerplunk'd / Old Farts

Sanjay and Craig start a prank war with the ultimate prank master. Sanjay and Craig disguise themselves as senior citizens to get free wings.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Day Of The Snake/ Prickerbeast

Sanjay discovers all the awesome things Craig does when Sanjay's at school. The kids discover a local legend is a lie and get revenge on their parents.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Booger Johnson/ Dream Rangers

Craig can't stop eating Megan's pet gerbil. Sanjay and Craig must re-enter their dream to rescue Belle.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Cup O' Universe / You're In Trouble

The kids discover a universe in a milkshake cup. While at Tufflips overnight camp, the dudes do their best not to wet the bed.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza

The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult

Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Blackout / Family Re-Noodman

When the lights go out, Sanjay becomes the most powerful kid in town.The boys infiltrate Noodman's reunion in hopes of tasting special Frycade wings.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Maximum Dennis / Dog Wave

The boys go undercover to defend their video game dominance at the Frycade. Sanjay and Craig decide to get a dog but end up with 100 dogs.

