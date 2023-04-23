Sanjay and Craig

Sanjay And Craig - S1 Ep. 12
PG | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Trouble Dare / Road Pizza

The dudes play the Dicksons in an epic game of Family Double Dare. Craig gets possessed by an evil pizza demon that wants to destroy the Frycade.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Fart Baby / Kung-Fu Catapult

Sanjay and Craig are the proud parents of a baby fart. Sanjay and Craig agree to rid Tufflips' trailer of ghosts in return for a catapult.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Blackout / Family Re-Noodman

When the lights go out, Sanjay becomes the most powerful kid in town.The boys infiltrate Noodman's reunion in hopes of tasting special Frycade wings.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Laked Nake / Doom Baby

A good day at the lake goes bad when Sanjay loses his bathing suit. The dudes' decision to babysit Richard Dickson might cost Craig his life.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Unbarfable / Game On

The search is on when Sanjay and Craig's favorite video game goes AWOL. Sanjay and Craig vow to make Hector barf for the first time ever.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Muscle C.O.P.S./ Cold Hard Cash

Sanjay grows giant calf muscles and joins a peculiar police force. Craig risks his life to help his best bud find a frozen treasure.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - The Giving G / Release The Craigan

An amazing discovery at the junkyard causes trouble in the neighborhood. Craig steals Megan's identity and becomes a pageant queen.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Traffical Island / Partybot

The kids turn against Sanjay when he maroons them all on a highway median. Sanjay and Craig find an old robot and become party animals.

Season 1