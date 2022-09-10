Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 7

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - #babysittingcommercial
To boost their babysitting business, Sam and Cat make a commercial that features Dice's beloved dog, but a family recognises the mutt and seeks legal ownership, claiming the dog belongs to them.
S1 Ep. 9 - #mommagoomer
Goomer's mum is coming to visit but has no idea that her son is an MMA fighter. Dice enlists the help of Sam and Cat to help convince Goomer's mum that her sweet boy is a high school teacher.
S1 Ep. 8 - #toddlerclimbing
A competing babysitting service is posting fake, bad reviews about Sam and Cat's babysitting service. The girls confront their new competition and discover they're not what they appear to be.
S1 Ep. 7 - #goomersitting
When Sam and Cat agree to babysit Goomer while Dice goes away, they misapply Goomer's medication which causes him to temporarily lose his eyesight before a big match.
S1 Ep. 6 - #babysitterwar
When a babysitting client says, "You're my favourite babysitter ever", Sam and Cat debate which one of them he meant and vie for their new clients' affection to see who really is the best babysitter.
S1 Ep. 5 - #textingcompetition
Cat discovers Sam is really fast at texting and convinces her to compete in a texting competition against a sweet boy who has an overbearing mom. Dice tries to avoid an annoying old friend.
S1 Ep. 4 - #newgoat
Sam and Cat babysit a Pygmy goat while trying to win over Dilben, their landlord's obnoxious son, who is trying to get the girls evicted. Dice begins managing Goomer, a huge but dim-witted MMA fighter.