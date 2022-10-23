Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 33

Episodes
S1 Ep. 33 - #firstclassproblems
When Sam and Cat are hired to take a pair of obnoxious kids on a flight to the Bahamas, they must first get through the challenges of the airport.
S1 Ep. 32 - #dronebabydrone
Sam and Cat are excited to try a new online drone delivery service, but when they use the supposedly hassle-free service, they encounter more problems than they expected.
S1 Ep. 31 - #superpsycho
Nora Dershlit breaks out of prison, seeking revenge on the iCarly gang. She kidnaps Dice, and with nowhere else to turn, the girls are forced to ask for some unlikely help from Nevel.
S1 Ep. 30 - #stuckinabox
Sam and Cat have tickets to Mystic Mountain theme park, but their plans are disrupted when Cat gets trapped inside one of Dice's magic tricks and the gang has to find a way to get her out.
S1 Ep. 29 - #fresnogirl
Sam and Cat promise to buy a girl they babysit a Fresno Girl doll if she raises her grades. When she does, Sam and Cat are financially strained by the price markups and accessories that come with it.
S1 Ep. 28 - #blooperepisode
The cast are on their lunch break from filming Sam and Cat and only have an hour before they are due back on set, but are comically interrupted by fans who recognise them from the show.
S1 Ep. 27 - #bluedogsoda
When their favourite soda pop is banned for having too much sugar in it, Sam and Cat begin making their own version. But the authorities come knocking when the girls start selling the soda to friends.