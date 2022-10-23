Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 32
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Sam and Cat are excited to try a new online drone delivery service, but when they use the supposedly hassle-free service, they encounter more problems than they expected.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 33 - #firstclassproblems

When Sam and Cat are hired to take a pair of obnoxious kids on a flight to the Bahamas, they must first get through the challenges of the airport.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 32 - #dronebabydrone

Sam and Cat are excited to try a new online drone delivery service, but when they use the supposedly hassle-free service, they encounter more problems than they expected.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 31 - #superpsycho

Nora Dershlit breaks out of prison, seeking revenge on the iCarly gang. She kidnaps Dice, and with nowhere else to turn, the girls are forced to ask for some unlikely help from Nevel.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 30 - #stuckinabox

Sam and Cat have tickets to Mystic Mountain theme park, but their plans are disrupted when Cat gets trapped inside one of Dice's magic tricks and the gang has to find a way to get her out.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 29 - #fresnogirl

Sam and Cat promise to buy a girl they babysit a Fresno Girl doll if she raises her grades. When she does, Sam and Cat are financially strained by the price markups and accessories that come with it.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 28 - #blooperepisode

The cast are on their lunch break from filming Sam and Cat and only have an hour before they are due back on set, but are comically interrupted by fans who recognise them from the show.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 27 - #bluedogsoda

When their favourite soda pop is banned for having too much sugar in it, Sam and Cat begin making their own version. But the authorities come knocking when the girls start selling the soda to friends.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 26 - #braincrush

Everyone is becoming addicted to a new phone game, "Brain Crush", to the point of totally ignoring Cat's performance in "Baberaham Lincoln" in which she plays a British female version of Honest Abe.

Season 1