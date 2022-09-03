Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in about 15 hours

Sam and Cat babysit two proper and polite British girls who turn out to be con artists. Sam goes to Elderly Acres in an attempt to fulfill a community service requirement for her online high school.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - #babysittingcommercial

To boost their babysitting business, Sam and Cat make a commercial that features Dice's beloved dog, but a family recognises the mutt and seeks legal ownership, claiming the dog belongs to them.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - #mommagoomer

Goomer's mum is coming to visit but has no idea that her son is an MMA fighter. Dice enlists the help of Sam and Cat to help convince Goomer's mum that her sweet boy is a high school teacher.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - #toddlerclimbing

A competing babysitting service is posting fake, bad reviews about Sam and Cat's babysitting service. The girls confront their new competition and discover they're not what they appear to be.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - #goomersitting

When Sam and Cat agree to babysit Goomer while Dice goes away, they misapply Goomer's medication which causes him to temporarily lose his eyesight before a big match.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - #babysitterwar

When a babysitting client says, "You're my favourite babysitter ever", Sam and Cat debate which one of them he meant and vie for their new clients' affection to see who really is the best babysitter.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - #textingcompetition

Cat discovers Sam is really fast at texting and convinces her to compete in a texting competition against a sweet boy who has an overbearing mom. Dice tries to avoid an annoying old friend.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - #newgoat

Sam and Cat babysit a Pygmy goat while trying to win over Dilben, their landlord's obnoxious son, who is trying to get the girls evicted. Dice begins managing Goomer, a huge but dim-witted MMA fighter.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - #thebritbrats

Sam and Cat babysit two proper and polite British girls who turn out to be con artists. Sam goes to Elderly Acres in an attempt to fulfill a community service requirement for her online high school.

Season 1