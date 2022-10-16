Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 29

Episodes
S1 Ep. 29 - #fresnogirl
Sam and Cat promise to buy a girl they babysit a Fresno Girl doll if she raises her grades. When she does, Sam and Cat are financially strained by the price markups and accessories that come with it.
S1 Ep. 28 - #blooperepisode
The cast are on their lunch break from filming Sam and Cat and only have an hour before they are due back on set, but are comically interrupted by fans who recognise them from the show.
S1 Ep. 27 - #bluedogsoda
When their favourite soda pop is banned for having too much sugar in it, Sam and Cat begin making their own version. But the authorities come knocking when the girls start selling the soda to friends.
S1 Ep. 26 - #braincrush
Everyone is becoming addicted to a new phone game, "Brain Crush", to the point of totally ignoring Cat's performance in "Baberaham Lincoln" in which she plays a British female version of Honest Abe.
S1 Ep. 25 - #yayday
Cat invents a holiday, "Yay Day" which is just an excuse to buy presents for everyone. When Cat snoops what other people have gotten her, she discovers an insulting present from Sam.
S1 Ep. 24 - #thekillertunajump: #freddie #jade #robbie#part2
Things continue to be really weird when Sam befriends Cat's friend Jade, which makes Cat feel excluded, so she in turn reaches out to Freddie, prompting Sam to get acquainted with Robbie.
S1 Ep. 23 - #thekillertunajump: #freddie #jade #robbie#part1
Things start getting really weird when Sam befriends Cat's friend Jade, which makes Cat feel excluded, so she in turn reaches out to Freddie for a smooch, prompting Sam to get acquainted with Robbie.