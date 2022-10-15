Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 26
PG | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Everyone is becoming addicted to a new phone game, "Brain Crush", to the point of totally ignoring Cat's performance in "Baberaham Lincoln" in which she plays a British female version of Honest Abe.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 29 - #fresnogirl

Sam and Cat promise to buy a girl they babysit a Fresno Girl doll if she raises her grades. When she does, Sam and Cat are financially strained by the price markups and accessories that come with it.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 28 - #blooperepisode

The cast are on their lunch break from filming Sam and Cat and only have an hour before they are due back on set, but are comically interrupted by fans who recognise them from the show.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 27 - #bluedogsoda

When their favourite soda pop is banned for having too much sugar in it, Sam and Cat begin making their own version. But the authorities come knocking when the girls start selling the soda to friends.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 26 - #braincrush

Everyone is becoming addicted to a new phone game, "Brain Crush", to the point of totally ignoring Cat's performance in "Baberaham Lincoln" in which she plays a British female version of Honest Abe.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 25 - #yayday

Cat invents a holiday, "Yay Day" which is just an excuse to buy presents for everyone. When Cat snoops what other people have gotten her, she discovers an insulting present from Sam.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 24 - #thekillertunajump: #freddie #jade #robbie#part2

Things continue to be really weird when Sam befriends Cat's friend Jade, which makes Cat feel excluded, so she in turn reaches out to Freddie, prompting Sam to get acquainted with Robbie.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 23 - #thekillertunajump: #freddie #jade #robbie#part1

Things start getting really weird when Sam befriends Cat's friend Jade, which makes Cat feel excluded, so she in turn reaches out to Freddie for a smooch, prompting Sam to get acquainted with Robbie.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - #lumpatious

Sam and Cat make a bet with the annoying older brother of a babysitting client that "lumpatious" is a real word. When they discover it is not, they must figure out how to get it in the dictionary.

Season 1