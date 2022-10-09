Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 24
PG | Kids

Things continue to be really weird when Sam befriends Cat's friend Jade, which makes Cat feel excluded, so she in turn reaches out to Freddie, prompting Sam to get acquainted with Robbie.

S1 Ep. 25 - #yayday

S1 Ep. 25 - #yayday

Cat invents a holiday, "Yay Day" which is just an excuse to buy presents for everyone. When Cat snoops what other people have gotten her, she discovers an insulting present from Sam.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 24 - #thekillertunajump: #freddie #jade #robbie#part2

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 23 - #thekillertunajump: #freddie #jade #robbie#part1

Things start getting really weird when Sam befriends Cat's friend Jade, which makes Cat feel excluded, so she in turn reaches out to Freddie for a smooch, prompting Sam to get acquainted with Robbie.

S1 Ep. 22 - #lumpatious

S1 Ep. 22 - #lumpatious

Sam and Cat make a bet with the annoying older brother of a babysitting client that "lumpatious" is a real word. When they discover it is not, they must figure out how to get it in the dictionary.

S1 Ep. 21 - #magicatm

S1 Ep. 21 - #magicatm

Sam notices that Cat has been spending lots of money. When she asks where it's coming from, Cat takes Sam to a "Magic ATM" that gives her free money, but Sam worries that this might not be legal.

S1 Ep. 20 - #madaboutshoe

S1 Ep. 20 - #madaboutshoe

Cat has to make more meatballs after Sam eats all the ones she prepared for a Special Moon Dinner, but Cat gets distracted when she finds a shoe and becomes obsessed with finding its matching pair.

S1 Ep. 19 - #mypoober

S1 Ep. 19 - #mypoober

Sam and Cat are charged with getting a babysitting client to give up her "Poober" - her ratty old stuffed animal. This proves much more difficult than it first appears.

S1 Ep. 18 - #twinfection

S1 Ep. 18 - #twinfection

In order to prove she is clever, Cat plays a trick on Sam using a pair of twins that they are babysitting. Sam turns to her own twin, Melanie, to play a trick on Cat.

Season 1