Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 21 - #magicatm
Sam notices that Cat has been spending lots of money. When she asks where it's coming from, Cat takes Sam to a "Magic ATM" that gives her free money, but Sam worries that this might not be legal.
S1 Ep. 20 - #madaboutshoe
Cat has to make more meatballs after Sam eats all the ones she prepared for a Special Moon Dinner, but Cat gets distracted when she finds a shoe and becomes obsessed with finding its matching pair.
S1 Ep. 19 - #mypoober
Sam and Cat are charged with getting a babysitting client to give up her "Poober" - her ratty old stuffed animal. This proves much more difficult than it first appears.
S1 Ep. 18 - #twinfection
In order to prove she is clever, Cat plays a trick on Sam using a pair of twins that they are babysitting. Sam turns to her own twin, Melanie, to play a trick on Cat.
S1 Ep. 17 - #salmoncat
When ordered to rename their babysitting business because it's too similar to "Salmon Cat", a TV show from the seventies, Sam and Cat must track down the show's creators and resolve a years-long feud.
S1 Ep. 16 - #peezyb
Cat is forced to go solo as a babysitter when Sam gets a job as the assistant to the huge rap star Peezy B.