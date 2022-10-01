Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 19
PG | Kids

Expires: in 11 days

Sam and Cat are charged with getting a babysitting client to give up her "Poober" - her ratty old stuffed animal. This proves much more difficult than it first appears.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - #magicatm

Sam notices that Cat has been spending lots of money. When she asks where it's coming from, Cat takes Sam to a "Magic ATM" that gives her free money, but Sam worries that this might not be legal.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - #madaboutshoe

Cat has to make more meatballs after Sam eats all the ones she prepared for a Special Moon Dinner, but Cat gets distracted when she finds a shoe and becomes obsessed with finding its matching pair.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - #mypoober

Sam and Cat are charged with getting a babysitting client to give up her "Poober" - her ratty old stuffed animal. This proves much more difficult than it first appears.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - #twinfection

In order to prove she is clever, Cat plays a trick on Sam using a pair of twins that they are babysitting. Sam turns to her own twin, Melanie, to play a trick on Cat.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - #salmoncat

When ordered to rename their babysitting business because it's too similar to "Salmon Cat", a TV show from the seventies, Sam and Cat must track down the show's creators and resolve a years-long feud.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - #peezyb

Cat is forced to go solo as a babysitter when Sam gets a job as the assistant to the huge rap star Peezy B.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - #dollsitting

On Halloween, Sam and Cat are hired to babysit a doll, with unusual and creepy results. Cat also thinks she may have accidentally turned Dice into a monkey when she uses a magic spell.

Season 1