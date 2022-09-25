Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 16

Sam and Cat

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - #salmoncat

When ordered to rename their babysitting business because it's too similar to "Salmon Cat", a TV show from the seventies, Sam and Cat must track down the show's creators and resolve a years-long feud.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - #peezyb

Cat is forced to go solo as a babysitter when Sam gets a job as the assistant to the huge rap star Peezy B.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - #dollsitting

On Halloween, Sam and Cat are hired to babysit a doll, with unusual and creepy results. Cat also thinks she may have accidentally turned Dice into a monkey when she uses a magic spell.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - #oscartheouch

Sam and Cat are tested when they look after a boy who is very prone to accidents. The girls are determined to show young Oscar a fun time while struggling to keep him out of harm's way.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - #secretsafe

Sam opens a safe in her bedroom and discovers a tunnel that leads to a secret room. Cat films herself for an entire day so that her future self can watch it 10 years from now.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - #motorcyclemystery

Sam, Dice and Goomer go to an MMA fight and leave Cat home to study. Upon returning, they discover that Sam's motorcycle is missing and Cat can't remember what day it is.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - #revengeofthebritbrats

Gwen and Ruby, the conniving little British charges return and turn Sam and Cat against one another, but before long, Sam and Cat give the girls a taste of their own medicine.

