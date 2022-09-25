Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 16

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - #salmoncat
When ordered to rename their babysitting business because it's too similar to "Salmon Cat", a TV show from the seventies, Sam and Cat must track down the show's creators and resolve a years-long feud.
S1 Ep. 16 - #peezyb
Cat is forced to go solo as a babysitter when Sam gets a job as the assistant to the huge rap star Peezy B.
S1 Ep. 15 - #dollsitting
On Halloween, Sam and Cat are hired to babysit a doll, with unusual and creepy results. Cat also thinks she may have accidentally turned Dice into a monkey when she uses a magic spell.
S1 Ep. 14 - #oscartheouch
Sam and Cat are tested when they look after a boy who is very prone to accidents. The girls are determined to show young Oscar a fun time while struggling to keep him out of harm's way.
S1 Ep. 13 - #secretsafe
Sam opens a safe in her bedroom and discovers a tunnel that leads to a secret room. Cat films herself for an entire day so that her future self can watch it 10 years from now.
S1 Ep. 12 - #motorcyclemystery
Sam, Dice and Goomer go to an MMA fight and leave Cat home to study. Upon returning, they discover that Sam's motorcycle is missing and Cat can't remember what day it is.