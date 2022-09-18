Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 14

Episodes
S1 Ep. 14 - #oscartheouch
Sam and Cat are tested when they look after a boy who is very prone to accidents. The girls are determined to show young Oscar a fun time while struggling to keep him out of harm's way.
S1 Ep. 13 - #secretsafe
Sam opens a safe in her bedroom and discovers a tunnel that leads to a secret room. Cat films herself for an entire day so that her future self can watch it 10 years from now.
S1 Ep. 12 - #motorcyclemystery
Sam, Dice and Goomer go to an MMA fight and leave Cat home to study. Upon returning, they discover that Sam's motorcycle is missing and Cat can't remember what day it is.
S1 Ep. 11 - #revengeofthebritbrats
Gwen and Ruby, the conniving little British charges return and turn Sam and Cat against one another, but before long, Sam and Cat give the girls a taste of their own medicine.
S1 Ep. 10 - #babysittingcommercial
To boost their babysitting business, Sam and Cat make a commercial that features Dice's beloved dog, but a family recognises the mutt and seeks legal ownership, claiming the dog belongs to them.
S1 Ep. 9 - #mommagoomer
Goomer's mum is coming to visit but has no idea that her son is an MMA fighter. Dice enlists the help of Sam and Cat to help convince Goomer's mum that her sweet boy is a high school teacher.
S1 Ep. 8 - #toddlerclimbing
A competing babysitting service is posting fake, bad reviews about Sam and Cat's babysitting service. The girls confront their new competition and discover they're not what they appear to be.