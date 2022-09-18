Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 14
PG | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Sam and Cat are tested when they look after a boy who is very prone to accidents. The girls are determined to show young Oscar a fun time while struggling to keep him out of harm's way.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - #oscartheouch

Sam and Cat are tested when they look after a boy who is very prone to accidents. The girls are determined to show young Oscar a fun time while struggling to keep him out of harm's way.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - #secretsafe

Sam opens a safe in her bedroom and discovers a tunnel that leads to a secret room. Cat films herself for an entire day so that her future self can watch it 10 years from now.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - #motorcyclemystery

Sam, Dice and Goomer go to an MMA fight and leave Cat home to study. Upon returning, they discover that Sam's motorcycle is missing and Cat can't remember what day it is.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - #revengeofthebritbrats

Gwen and Ruby, the conniving little British charges return and turn Sam and Cat against one another, but before long, Sam and Cat give the girls a taste of their own medicine.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - #babysittingcommercial

To boost their babysitting business, Sam and Cat make a commercial that features Dice's beloved dog, but a family recognises the mutt and seeks legal ownership, claiming the dog belongs to them.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - #mommagoomer

Goomer's mum is coming to visit but has no idea that her son is an MMA fighter. Dice enlists the help of Sam and Cat to help convince Goomer's mum that her sweet boy is a high school teacher.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - #toddlerclimbing

A competing babysitting service is posting fake, bad reviews about Sam and Cat's babysitting service. The girls confront their new competition and discover they're not what they appear to be.

image-placeholder21 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - #goomersitting

When Sam and Cat agree to babysit Goomer while Dice goes away, they misapply Goomer's medication which causes him to temporarily lose his eyesight before a big match.

Season 1