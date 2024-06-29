Sam and Cat

Sam And Cat - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Kids

Sam and Cat meet when a wild dilemma lands them in the back of a moving garbage truck. After becoming friends, they babysit three kids, which give them the idea to start their own babysitting service.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S1 Ep. 34 - #knockout

When Sam and Cat try to help Goomer with a supposed bully at his gym, Sam ends up inadvertently knocking out an MMA champ and quickly gets pulled into the world of professional fighting.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - #pilot

Season 1