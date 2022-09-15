After her best friend, Carly, moves to Italy, Sam travels from Seattle on a motorcycle where iCarly was set to speak about web TV series at Hollywood Arts High school, the setting for victorious. There, she rescues Cat from a dumspter. The two eventually become roommates and best friends with Dice. They love their freedom and independence but quickly realize that fun and adventure don't come cheap. Rather than get traditional after-school jobs, Sam and Cat become teen entrepreneurs by starting their own babysitting business.