Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 4

22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Yo-Ho-Ho Playdate/ryan's Full Swing Playdate

It's time to swab the deck and plunder through puzzles for the greatest treasure: a playdate! Ryan swings and drives through a freshly trimmed course of challenges to get a hint-in-one playdate!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Knightly Playdate/ryan's Waddling Playdate

Brave Sir Ryan gallops through the land of challenges and puzzles on his quest for hints! // Ryan puts on his fanciest tuxedo and tummy-slides his way through chilly challenges and puzzles.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Wild Safari Playdate/ryan's Goal Scoring Playdate

Ryan and his family get in touch with their wild side // It's time to knee slide onto the field with Ryan as he shoots for the ultimate goal: having an awesome playdate!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Pop Rockin' Playdate/ryan's Magical Playdate

Ryan's gonna rock and roll through the challenges for a chance to jam with his radical playdate! // Ryan's gotta play his cards right and not be fooled by puzzling challenges.

