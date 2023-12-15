Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 4

Episodes
S4 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Yo-Ho-Ho Playdate/ryan's Full Swing Playdate
It's time to swab the deck and plunder through puzzles for the greatest treasure: a playdate! Ryan swings and drives through a freshly trimmed course of challenges to get a hint-in-one playdate!
S4 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Knightly Playdate/ryan's Waddling Playdate
Brave Sir Ryan gallops through the land of challenges and puzzles on his quest for hints! // Ryan puts on his fanciest tuxedo and tummy-slides his way through chilly challenges and puzzles.
S4 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Wild Safari Playdate/ryan's Goal Scoring Playdate
Ryan and his family get in touch with their wild side // It's time to knee slide onto the field with Ryan as he shoots for the ultimate goal: having an awesome playdate!