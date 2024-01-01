Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 14

Episodes
S4 Ep. 18 - Ryan's Super Safe Playdate/ryan's Poppin' Playdate
Ryan swims upstream in challenges and puzzles to get enough hints to work out this playdate mystery! // It's time to pop into some puzzles and crunch through challenges with Ryan and his family!
S4 Ep. 17 - Ryan's Synchronized Playdate/ryan's Sketching Playdate
Make a splash with Ryan as he kicks and spins through challenges to solve the playdate mystery / To draw up a good guess, Ryan will have to complete colorful challenges, and picture perfect puzzles!
S4 Ep. 16 - Ryan's Messy Target Playdate/ryan's Riding Playdate
With his buddy MarMar, Ryan will complete messy challenges and puzzles to figure out his playdate mystery! // Ryan will leap, prance and trot around Silly Square as he gallops through challenges
S4 Ep. 15 - Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate
Ryan's joined by the GEM Sisters to sparkle and shine their way through challenges! / Join Ryan in the great outdoors as he treks through challenges and puzzles before going on a playdate adventure!
S4 Ep. 14 - Ryan's Slammin' Playdate/ryan's Hairy Playdate
Ryan goes for gold to win hints before he enters the ring for a playdate with a champion! "" It'll take a lot of style and pizzaz for Ryan to beat the challenges in this fashionable episode!
S4 Ep. 13 - Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/ryan's Classical Playdate
Ryan's going to punch and kick his way through challenges to figure out who's in the Mystery Guest Box! // Ryan will have to scale many challenges to figure out this musical playdate mystery!
S4 Ep. 12 - Ryan's Ice Cold Play-Date/ryan's Stylish Playdate
It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a big, tasty bite out of today's challenges! // Ryan's going to style and profile his way through the challenges to figure out who his playdate is!