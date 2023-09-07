Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 8

Episodes
S4 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Out Of This World Playdate/ryan's Prehistoric Playdate
Get ready to rock and roar with Ryan as he digs up hints to uncover a prehistoric play-date! // Ryan blasts off through puzzles to get a close encounter with an out of this world playdate.
S4 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/ryan's All-In-ONE Playdate
Ryan is slam-ming his way towards a super tough playdate! // Stomp your feet, clap your hands, and honk a horn with Ryan as he completes puzzles and challenges to have a unique musical playdate!
S4 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Mining Playdate/ryan's Green Thumb Playdate
There's hints in these hills, and Ryan's ready to mine them for the ultimate gold rush playdate / Ryan tends the land of challenges to grow a fresh batch of hints so he can have a bountiful playdate
S4 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Chocolatey Playdate/ryan's Silly Sibling Playdate
Ryan uses his keen eye and sweet tooth to chomp through challenges and puzzles to earn a chocolatey playdate! // Ryan's gonna like and share some awesome challenges for a silly sibling playdate.
S4 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Deep Sea Playdate/ryan's Busy Bee Playdate
Ryan heads below the waves to discover an underwater world of challenges, puzzles and hints! // The only thing sweeter than honey are hints, and that's what Ryan is buzzes through challenges for!
S4 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Yo-Ho-Ho Playdate/ryan's Full Swing Playdate
It's time to swab the deck and plunder through puzzles for the greatest treasure: a playdate! Ryan swings and drives through a freshly trimmed course of challenges to get a hint-in-one playdate!
S4 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Knightly Playdate/ryan's Waddling Playdate
Brave Sir Ryan gallops through the land of challenges and puzzles on his quest for hints! // Ryan puts on his fanciest tuxedo and tummy-slides his way through chilly challenges and puzzles.