Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 21

Episodes
S4 Ep. 21 - Ryan's Slapshot Playdate/ryan's Scooting Playdate
It's time to blade through some challenges and puzzles to score some serious hints! // Ryan's going to wheelie through some challenges and skid through the finish line to solve his mystery playdate!
S4 Ep. 20 - Ryan's Culinary Playdate/ryan's Blown Up Playdate
Ryan's going to bend, twist, and pop to get enough hints to solve this playdate mystery! // Ryan will mix a heaping portion of puzzles to a pinch of challenges to bake up some mouth-watering hints!
S4 Ep. 19 - Ryan's Digging Playdate/ryan's Sizzling Playdate
It's time for Ryan to put on his hard hat and break ground on some seriously tough challenges! // It's time to chop, grill, and flip through challenges and puzzles with Ryan and his family!
S4 Ep. 18 - Ryan's Super Safe Playdate/ryan's Poppin' Playdate
Ryan swims upstream in challenges and puzzles to get enough hints to work out this playdate mystery! // It's time to pop into some puzzles and crunch through challenges with Ryan and his family!
S4 Ep. 17 - Ryan's Synchronized Playdate/ryan's Sketching Playdate
Make a splash with Ryan as he kicks and spins through challenges to solve the playdate mystery / To draw up a good guess, Ryan will have to complete colorful challenges, and picture perfect puzzles!
S4 Ep. 16 - Ryan's Messy Target Playdate/ryan's Riding Playdate
With his buddy MarMar, Ryan will complete messy challenges and puzzles to figure out his playdate mystery! // Ryan will leap, prance and trot around Silly Square as he gallops through challenges
S4 Ep. 15 - Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate
Ryan's joined by the GEM Sisters to sparkle and shine their way through challenges! / Join Ryan in the great outdoors as he treks through challenges and puzzles before going on a playdate adventure!