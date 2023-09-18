Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 15

Episodes
S4 Ep. 15 - Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate
Ryan's joined by the GEM Sisters to sparkle and shine their way through challenges! / Join Ryan in the great outdoors as he treks through challenges and puzzles before going on a playdate adventure!
S4 Ep. 14 - Ryan's Slammin' Playdate/ryan's Hairy Playdate
Ryan goes for gold to win hints before he enters the ring for a playdate with a champion! "" It'll take a lot of style and pizzaz for Ryan to beat the challenges in this fashionable episode!
S4 Ep. 13 - Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/ryan's Classical Playdate
Ryan's going to punch and kick his way through challenges to figure out who's in the Mystery Guest Box! // Ryan will have to scale many challenges to figure out this musical playdate mystery!
S4 Ep. 12 - Ryan's Ice Cold Play-Date/ryan's Stylish Playdate
It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a big, tasty bite out of today's challenges! // Ryan's going to style and profile his way through the challenges to figure out who his playdate is!
S4 Ep. 11 - Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/ryan's Artistic Playdate
To get through these challenges and collect enough hints, Ryan gets the help of the Onyx family! // Ryan spins his way through challenges like an artist, making big messes along the way!
S4 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Giddy Up Playdate/ryan's Perfect Slice Playdate
It's high noon for Ryan as he yee-haws his way through challenges to face off with his wild west playdate! // Ryan tosses dough and slings some toppings in this mouth-watering playdate!
S4 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Out Of This World Playdate/ryan's Prehistoric Playdate
Get ready to rock and roar with Ryan as he digs up hints to uncover a prehistoric play-date! // Ryan blasts off through puzzles to get a close encounter with an out of this world playdate.