Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S4 Ep. 13

Episodes
S4 Ep. 13 - Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/ryan's Classical Playdate
Ryan's going to punch and kick his way through challenges to figure out who's in the Mystery Guest Box! // Ryan will have to scale many challenges to figure out this musical playdate mystery!
S4 Ep. 12 - Ryan's Ice Cold Play-Date/ryan's Stylish Playdate
It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a big, tasty bite out of today's challenges! // Ryan's going to style and profile his way through the challenges to figure out who his playdate is!
S4 Ep. 11 - Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/ryan's Artistic Playdate
To get through these challenges and collect enough hints, Ryan gets the help of the Onyx family! // Ryan spins his way through challenges like an artist, making big messes along the way!
S4 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Giddy Up Playdate/ryan's Perfect Slice Playdate
It's high noon for Ryan as he yee-haws his way through challenges to face off with his wild west playdate! // Ryan tosses dough and slings some toppings in this mouth-watering playdate!
S4 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Out Of This World Playdate/ryan's Prehistoric Playdate
Get ready to rock and roar with Ryan as he digs up hints to uncover a prehistoric play-date! // Ryan blasts off through puzzles to get a close encounter with an out of this world playdate.
S4 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/ryan's All-In-ONE Playdate
Ryan is slam-ming his way towards a super tough playdate! // Stomp your feet, clap your hands, and honk a horn with Ryan as he completes puzzles and challenges to have a unique musical playdate!
S4 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Mining Playdate/ryan's Green Thumb Playdate
There's hints in these hills, and Ryan's ready to mine them for the ultimate gold rush playdate / Ryan tends the land of challenges to grow a fresh batch of hints so he can have a bountiful playdate