Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S3 Ep. 3

22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Dancin' Playdate/ryan's Flowin' Playdate

Ryan dances through challenges to discover his playdate./Ryan's hustle and flow nabs him a playdate.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Sweet Treat Playdate/ryan's Foldin' Playdate

Ryan rattles through to attain his sweet playdate./Ryan cuts through challenges to find his papered playdate.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Frosty Playdate/ryan's Tasty Playdate

Ryan breaks through chilly challenges to reach his playdate./Ryan's must complete challenges to discover his fishy playdate.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Slithering Playdate/ryan's Foamy Playdate

Ryan must clear through challenges before reuniting with his animal lovin' playdate. / Ryan stirs his way through challenges before mixin' up some flavorful designs.

Season 3