Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S3 Ep. 2

Episodes
S3 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Cued Up Played/ryan's Rollin' Playdate
Ryan breaks through challenges for a playdate./ Ryan races through challenges to score a playdate.
S3 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Freestylin' Playdate/ryan's Flyin' Playdate
Ryan dominates challenges to score a playdate./Ryan glides through challenges in order to land a playdate.
S3 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Servin' Playdate/ryan's Smashin' Playdate
Ryan works through challenges to reach his burger flippin' prize. /Ryan serves his way through challenges to attain a playdate.
S3 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Masked Playdate/ryan's Tangled-Up Playdate
Ryan muscles his way through challenges to meet his playdate. / Ryan takes care of the mess to reach his playdate.
S3 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Dancin' Playdate/ryan's Flowin' Playdate
Ryan dances through challenges to discover his playdate./Ryan's hustle and flow nabs him a playdate.
S3 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Sweet Treat Playdate/ryan's Foldin' Playdate
Ryan rattles through to attain his sweet playdate./Ryan cuts through challenges to find his papered playdate.
S3 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Frosty Playdate/ryan's Tasty Playdate
Ryan breaks through chilly challenges to reach his playdate./Ryan's must complete challenges to discover his fishy playdate.