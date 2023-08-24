Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Ryan's Tacklin' Playdate/ryan's Bakin' Playdate
Ryan paints through his challenges to get make his playdate./Ryan's wiggles through challenges to upload with his playdate.
S3 Ep. 19 - Ryan's Blue Playdate/ryan's Challengin' Playdate
Ryan paints through his challenges to get make his playdate./Ryan's wiggles through challenges to upload with his playdate.
S3 Ep. 18 - Ryan's Underwater Playdate/ryan's Ballin Playdate
Ryan dives through challenges to reach his drenched playdate./ Ryan smashes through challenges to score a playdate.
S3 Ep. 17 - Ryan's Home Run Playdate/ryan's Springy Playdate
Ryan swings through challenges to score his playdate./ Ryan jumps through challenges to grasp his playdate.
S3 Ep. 16 - Ryan's Builder Playdate/ryan's Scientific Playdate
Ryan cuts through challenges to attain a playdate./ Ryan looks for the proof to uncover his playdate.
S3 Ep. 15 - Ryan's Artsy Playdate/ryan's Fiddlin' Fun Playdate
Ryan's crafts through challenges to reach his playdate./ Ryan jams through challenges to reach his playdate.