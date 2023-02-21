Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 8

Episodes
S2 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Fixer-Upper Playdate / Ryan's Hoppin' Playdate
Grab your toolbelts because Ryan must flip these challenges before meeting his twinning playdates. // Ryan's going to need to skip and double dutch through these challegnes to unveil today's playdate!
S2 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Subscribed Playdate / Ryan's Plundering Playdate
Ryan must swipe through his challenges before getting crafty with his playdate. // Set sail with Ryan as he sets course for a day of challenge victories before meeting his plundering playdates.
S2 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Spooky Playdate
It's MONSTER MAYHEM! Ryan and his friends need to help him figure out what he's going to wear for Halloween! Are they up for the challenge?
S2 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Camera Ready Playdate / Ryan's Rattlin' Playdate
Ryan gets the scoop on his challenges before meeting his mystery playdate. // Ryan must rattle through some challenges before the mystery playdate helps him sell a thing or two.
S2 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rose Worth Playdate / Ryan's Animated Playdate
Ryan must nail these challenges before seeing how rose worthy his medal wielding playdate is. // Ryan Phantoms his way through Tuff challenges before putting his playdate up to the ultimate draw.
S2 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Golden Playdate / Ryan's Free Fallin' Playdate
Ryan performs his challenge completing floor routine before meeting his golden playdate. // Dive in with Ryan as he completes his challenges before taking the leap with his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Pinned Playdate / Ryan's Sudsy Playdate
Ryan's going to need to pin down his challenges before meeting his door smashing playdate. // Watch Ryan slip through his challenges before his mystery playdate pops in to show him some sudsy tricks.