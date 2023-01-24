Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 8

Episodes
S2 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Camera Ready Playdate / Ryan's Rattlin' Playdate
Ryan gets the scoop on his challenges before meeting his mystery playdate. // Ryan must rattle through some challenges before the mystery playdate helps him sell a thing or two.
S2 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rose Worth Playdate / Ryan's Animated Playdate
Ryan must nail these challenges before seeing how rose worthy his medal wielding playdate is. // Ryan Phantoms his way through Tuff challenges before putting his playdate up to the ultimate draw.
S2 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Golden Playdate / Ryan's Free Fallin' Playdate
Ryan performs his challenge completing floor routine before meeting his golden playdate. // Dive in with Ryan as he completes his challenges before taking the leap with his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Pinned Playdate / Ryan's Sudsy Playdate
Ryan's going to need to pin down his challenges before meeting his door smashing playdate. // Watch Ryan slip through his challenges before his mystery playdate pops in to show him some sudsy tricks.
S2 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Chopping Playdate / Ryan's Skatin' Playdate
Yell timber because Ryan is chopping through his challenges before meeting his playdate. // It's time for playdate skate as Ryan must roll through challenge before meeting his topsy turvy playdate.
S2 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Short Stack Playdate / Ryan's Stamped Playdate
Ryan stirs his way through a yummy mix of challenges before meeting his creatively stacked playdate. // Ryan must address some challenges before meeting his special delivery of a playdate.
S2 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Hilarious Playdate / Ryan's Nimble Playdate
Ryan completes some whacky challenges before meeting his hilarious gem of a playdate. // Ryan dips, dives, and ducks through challenges to meet his obstacle crushing playdate.