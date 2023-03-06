Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 7

Episodes
S2 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Jungle Lovin' Playdate / Ryan's Plunging Playdate
Ryan must slither through his challenges before the meetup with his adventurous playdate. // Ryan has to bust out the tools for his challenges before taking the plunge with his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Daring Playdate / Ryan's Sortin' Playdate
Ryan is taking his challenges to the EXTREME for meeting his mud-flinging playdate. // Ryan must clean up some challenges before sorting some things out with his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Spectacular Playdate / Ryan's Feathery Playdate
Grab a front row seat because Ryan must complete his challenges before meeting his playdate. // Ryan must be light as a feather to complete his challenges before meeting his playdates.
S2 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Leading Playdate / Ryan's Balanced Playdate
There's no room for time outs because Ryan is being put up against these challenges before meeting his mystery playdate. // Ryan must cycle through his challenges before meeting his playdate.
S2 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Swift Playdate / Ryan's Delicious Playdate
Get on your marks as Ryan sleds through his challenges before meeting his playdate at the finish line. // Ryan must chop, dice and sautee his challenges before meeting his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Global Playdate / Ryan's Stacked Playdate
Let me hear you make some noise for Ryan as he goes for the three-pointer in his challenges before meeting playdates. // Ryan must speed through his challenges before meeting his playdate.
S2 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Gliding Playdate / Ryan's Climbin' Playdate
It's a frenzy as Ryan spins through challenges before meeting his ultimate playdate. // Put on your safety harnesses because Ryan's climbing to the top of these challenges before meeting his playdate.